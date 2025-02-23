Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.43 °C, check weather forecast for February 23, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 23, 2025, is 24.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.43 °C and 25.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Haridwar weather update on February 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.52 °C and 26.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 80.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 24, 2025 24.00 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 24.75 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 27.26 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 28.80 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 26.70 Overcast clouds March 1, 2025 14.46 Light rain March 2, 2025 21.18 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.52 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.31 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.49 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Few clouds Delhi 21.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



