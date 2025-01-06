Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 6, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 6, 2025, is 16.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 20.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:31 PM. Haridwar weather update on January 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.11 °C and 20.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 109.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 7, 2025 16.52 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 19.25 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 19.48 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 18.97 Few clouds January 11, 2025 19.63 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 20.14 Sky is clear January 13, 2025 16.37 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.15 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.1 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.96 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 23.43 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.9 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.