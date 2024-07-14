Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.96 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on July 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 14, 2024, is 31.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.96 °C and 35.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.14 °C and 36.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.96 °C and 35.26 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 15, 2024
|35.35 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|34.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 17, 2024
|29.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 18, 2024
|30.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|30.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|33.07 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|32.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.76 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.36 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.22 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|37.09 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story
