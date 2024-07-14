Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.96 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 15, 2024 35.35 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 34.16 °C Moderate rain July 17, 2024 29.35 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 30.72 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 30.34 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 33.07 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 32.89 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.36 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.07 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.22 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 37.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 14, 2024, is 31.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.96 °C and 35.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.14 °C and 36.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 24.96 °C and 35.26 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.