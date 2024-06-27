Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 28, 2024 35.19 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 33.29 °C Heavy intensity rain June 30, 2024 29.79 °C Very heavy rain July 1, 2024 27.75 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 24.27 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 28.97 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 28.21 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 35.16 °C Light rain Delhi 31.48 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 27, 2024, is 29.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.44 °C and 33.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 37.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

