Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.44 °C, check weather forecast for November 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 14, 2024 26.01 °C Sky is clear November 15, 2024 24.67 °C Broken clouds November 16, 2024 24.69 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 25.69 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 25.34 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 24.18 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 23.36 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.67 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.35 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 31.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on November 13, 2024, is 23.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.44 °C and 26.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.46 °C and 26.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 155.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.