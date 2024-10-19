Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.85 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024
Oct 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on October 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on October 19, 2024, is 26.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.85 °C and 28.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.17 °C and 28.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 136.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 20, 2024
|28.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|28.8 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 23, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 24, 2024
|27.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 25, 2024
|28.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 26, 2024
|28.39 °C
|Sky is clear
