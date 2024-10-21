Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 22, 2024 28.62 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 29.06 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 28.22 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 28.44 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 26.83 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 27.6 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 27.81 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on October 21, 2024, is 25.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 28.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.99 °C and 29.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 85.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.