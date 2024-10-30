Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 31, 2024 28.11 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 27.98 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 27.07 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 28.06 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 27.13 °C Scattered clouds November 5, 2024 27.7 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 27.59 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.08 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 30.42 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.18 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on October 30, 2024, is 26.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.44 °C and 29.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.9 °C and 29.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 84.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

