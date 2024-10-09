Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on October 9, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on October 9, 2024, is 26.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.44 °C and 28.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.35 °C and 29.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 68.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 10, 2024 28.05 °C Sky is clear
October 11, 2024 28.9 °C Sky is clear
October 12, 2024 28.29 °C Sky is clear
October 13, 2024 28.65 °C Sky is clear
October 14, 2024 28.44 °C Sky is clear
October 15, 2024 27.89 °C Sky is clear
October 16, 2024 28.89 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.76 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.26 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 28.8 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.08 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.63 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.7 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 32.31 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on October 09, 2024
Haridwar weather update on October 09, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
