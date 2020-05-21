e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Harsimrat urges Centre to alter alignment of Delhi-Katra expressway to link Amritsar

Harsimrat urges Centre to alter alignment of Delhi-Katra expressway to link Amritsar

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday requested the Union road transport and highways ministry to amend the alignment of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project to provide a new expressway connection between Delhi and Amritsar, besides creating a Sikh religious circuit by aligning the proposed expressway with the shrines at Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal Sahib and Tarn Taran.

In a letter to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Harsimrat requested the union minister to intervene, saying she had received many representations from residents of Amritsar as well as Sikhs across the country urging for better connectivity to Amritsar and other Sikh shrines under the proposed expressway. This would also give an impetus to economic development of the area, she said.

The minister said the present expressway project provided for upgrading the existing NH-3 from Kartarpur to Amritsar and establishment of new expressway connectivity to the Rajasansi airport even as the expressway took a separate route from Kartarpur to pass through Qadian and Gurdaspur before entering Jammu and Kashmir.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In