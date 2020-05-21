Harsimrat urges Centre to alter alignment of Delhi-Katra expressway to link Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:06 IST

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday requested the Union road transport and highways ministry to amend the alignment of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project to provide a new expressway connection between Delhi and Amritsar, besides creating a Sikh religious circuit by aligning the proposed expressway with the shrines at Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal Sahib and Tarn Taran.

In a letter to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Harsimrat requested the union minister to intervene, saying she had received many representations from residents of Amritsar as well as Sikhs across the country urging for better connectivity to Amritsar and other Sikh shrines under the proposed expressway. This would also give an impetus to economic development of the area, she said.

The minister said the present expressway project provided for upgrading the existing NH-3 from Kartarpur to Amritsar and establishment of new expressway connectivity to the Rajasansi airport even as the expressway took a separate route from Kartarpur to pass through Qadian and Gurdaspur before entering Jammu and Kashmir.