Home / Cities / Haryana BJP leader held for immigration fraud

Haryana BJP leader held for immigration fraud

The accused has already been sent in five-day police remand

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:45 IST
Bhavey Nagpal and HTC
Bhavey Nagpal and HTC
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

Local BJP leader Makhan Singh Lobana, 50, was arrested on the complaint of Baldev Raj of Naggal’s Metla village for his alleged involvement in an immigration fraud, police said on Sunday. The accused has already been sent in five-day police remand.

Baldev has accused him and one Surinder Singh of cheating him on the pretext of sending his son to the US. DSP Munish Sehgal said, “Another case was registered against him at the Ambala City police station. He has been arrested twice in cases registered against him at Barara and Shahazadpur police stations, but was released on interim bail.”

Kaithal: Travel agent arrested

A travel agent has been arrested for allegedly taking ₹56 lakh from a person for sending him to the US illegally.

As per the police, action was taken following the complaint from the family of the victim, who is lodged a jail in the US.

Mandeep Singh of Pundri alleged that accused Mahabir of Dherru village took ₹56 lakh from him to send his son to the US in February 2019.

He claimed that his son had to face hardships as he undertook a rigorous journey via bus, boat and on foot through Mexican jungles. “He was later forced to cross the US border in July 2019 illegally and was subsequently arrested by police and sent to Jail,” he added.

Earlier this month, he was deported and filed a police complaint.

Kaithal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused was taken in police remand for two days for interrogation.

