Haryana crop purchase: INLD leader Abhay Chautala says arhtiyas like ATMs and banks for farmers

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:20 IST

Arhtiyas (commission agents) are like ATMs and banks for the state’s farmers who are struggling to sell their crops (mustard and wheat) to the purchasing agencies, said Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

The Ellenabad MLA was speaking on the sidelines of his visits to the grain markets of Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar districts on Tuesday.

Chautala said, “I will talk with the CM to start the procurement of wheat and mustard using the old formula, in which the farmer’s produce is purchased by the commission agent who further sells it to different agencies.”

He questioned why the farmers were being asked to register themselves on the Meri Fasal portal and fill the details of their crop all over again when their area patwaris and revenue department officials already had these records. “If a farmer is okay with selling his crop to arhtiyas, what is the need for direct purchase by agencies set up by the Centre? As far as the standard protocol is concerned, the government should send SMSs to the farmers on maintaining social distance,” Abhay said.

The INLD leader added that by setting so many rules and complicating the procurement chain and process, the government was distancing the farmers from athtiyas. “There is a lockdown in the country and shut grain markets are not good for the farmers,” he said.

LIGHT SHOWERS, STRONG WINDS LIKELY AHEAD

With 0.8mm rainfall last night, the weather conditions have changed completely in many places in the state. The agriculture and meteorology department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has predicted cloudy weather till April 25. Department head M L Khichar said, “The weather in the state will be variable till April 25, with partly cloudy and moderate winds, but there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with strong winds from till April 24.”

Khichar advised the farmers to keep an eye on the changing weather conditions during the reaping of their crop. “The farmers must bundle up their produce so that it is laid to waste by the expected high-speed winds. They must also cover the crop while bringing it to grain markets for sale,” he said.