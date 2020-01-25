Haryana: Glanders scare keeping scientists on toes

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:51 IST

The death of a mare in Hisar’s Saniyan Mohalla on January 20 has sent the scientists of ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE) into a tizzy, who are busy in collecting samples from other animals in the locality.

They will also check the medical conditions of the owners of animals who are being scanned to check if they have contracted the disease.

ICAR-NRCE director BN Tripathi said, “As soon we came to know about the disease, we reached the spot and checked the health of another mare and collected samples. The sample collected from another mare is also positive, which is a threat to other horses, mares, mules and ponies in the district as this disease spreads very quickly among the equine family.”

Senior NRCE scientist Harisankar Singha said, “We came to know that a mare died on January 20 at Saniyan Mohalla. The owner had two mares and the surviving one is also suffering from the disease. It is a matter of concern. Now, we have taken four more samples, which will be tested for the disease.”

The scientist said that the only way out was to eliminate the animal to contain the disease from spreading further.

“There is no cure for the disease. The only way out is to kill the sick animal and bury it in a 6ft deep pit. The body should be covered with a layer of salt and lime powder to keep dogs at bay. According to the 2011 livestock census, there are 48,567 horses and mares in the district,” Singha said.

The symptoms of the disease include swelling below the jaw, mucous discharge from nostrils and lumps in the body.