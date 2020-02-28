e-paper
Haryana: Independent MLA Kundu withdraws support to govt

Says no action taken against ex-minister Grover for ‘financial impropriety, misuse of position’

chandigarh Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:14 IST
Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu on Friday withdrew his support to the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

Kundu said he was dissatisfied with the way the issues raised by him, including allegations of abuse of power by former cooperation minister Maneesh Grover, had been handled by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Stating that he has sent letters regarding withdrawal of support to the government to governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and the chief minister, Kundu said he had also recently given a representation to the CM citing “nepotism, misuse of position and financial impropriety by Grover” during his stint as cooperation minister.

Kundu on Thursday said that no action has been initiated on the issues raised by him.

However, the withdrawal of his support would have no implications on the stability of the BJP-JJP government.

In the 90-member House, the BJP has 40 MLAs while JJP has 10. With 31 MLAs, the Congress is the main opposition party, while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one legislator each. Apart from Kundu, there are six other independent MLAs, who had extended their support to the coalition government.

