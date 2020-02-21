Haryana: Man accused of killing uncle commits suicide in Narnaul jail

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:30 IST

A 40-year-old man, accused of killing his uncle by pushing him off the roof, committed suicide in Narnaul’s Nasibpur jail in Mahendergarh district late on Thursday night, officials said.

The undertrial, Surender of Gudha village, hung himself from a window in the washroom. He also left behind a suicide note, said duty magistrate Anil Kumar.

The victim’s father, Lala Ram, said that his son was falsely implicated in the death of his uncle Rajender, who died after falling off the roof of his house in October.

“My brother was an alcoholic and he died after falling off the roof but his family members accused my son of murdering him. He was under depression. Rajender’s family had demanded a portion of land from us to settle the case but after acquiring the land, they went back on their word,” he said.

Narnaul police spokesperson Naresh Kumar said the undertrial blamed seven persons, all family members, for his death.

“He has named his uncle Dayanand, his sons Ajay and Shyam Sunder, his uncle Subhash, his wife Munni and sons Anil and Rajender’s son Sunil. Surender said the people named in his note had registered a portion of his land to settle the matter,” Kumar wrote.

The police have registered a case against the seven accused. Jail authorities handed over the victim’s body to his kin after conducting an autopsy.