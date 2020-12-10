e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Haryana MC polls: BJP to pitch mayor candidates on all three seats

Haryana MC polls: BJP to pitch mayor candidates on all three seats

The nomination process will begin on Friday and the casting of votes will be held on December 27.

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Thursday decided to contest the municipal corporation (MC) elections jointly and that the saffron party will field its mayor candidates on all three seats in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonepat.

Interacting with reporters after a meeting here, BJP state president OP Dhankar said the party will pitch candidates for the mayor post on all three municipal corporation seats.

“We will pitch our candidates for the president post of municipal council of Rewari, municipal committee of Sampla (Rohtak) and the JJP will pitch their candidate for president of the Uklana municipal committee. The local units of both the parties will decide about candidate for the president’s post for Dharuhera (Rewari) municipal committee. The local units of the coalition partners will decide about the ward candidates too,” he added.

JJP state chief Nishan Singh, general secretary KC Bangar, party’s Rohtak chief Balwan Suhag had attended the coordination committee meeting here.

Nomination begins today

The nomination process will begin on Friday and the casting of votes will be held on December 27. The results will be declared on December 30. The seats of mayor in corporations and presidents in council and committees will be filled up through direct elections.

All three MCs have 20 wards each, while the Rewari council has 31 wards, and committees of Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana have 15, 17 and 13 wards each, respectively.

top news
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In