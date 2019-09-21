Haryana official’s car with black sun film challaned in Chandigarh

cities

The Chandigarh traffic police on Friday issued a challan for using black sun film to a Toyota Corolla Altis registered with the office of the Haryana chief secretary.

The offence took place at the railway light point on September 10. A passerby clicked its picture and posted it on Twitter on Friday, while tagging Twitter handles of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, UT director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal, senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shashank Anand, Chandigarh Police and traffic police, and sought action against the official vehicle.

Taking note, the traffic police issued a traffic violation information slip (TVIS) for ₹500 within two hours. It has to be paid at the traffic lines in Sector 29.

Though the car is registered with the chief secretary’s office, sources said it has been allotted to an additional chief secretary-level officer. It is not yet clear who is this official and whether he or she were inside the vehicle when the picture was clicked.

This is not the first time a Haryana government official has been challaned for using black sun film. On August 8, the service vehicle of a superintendent of police (SP)-level official, which was registered with the Haryana director general of police’s office, was fined for the same offence. According to sources, the cop had to pay the fine from his own pocket.

