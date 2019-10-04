Haryana polls: AAP’s Panchkula candidate Yogeshwar Sharma banks on Kejri’s work in Delhi

cities

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:11 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for Panchkula assembly constituency Yogeshwar Sharma filed his nomination papers at the SDM office in Sector 1 on Thursday. His sister Pooja Bhardwaj also filed her nomination papers as his covering candidate.

Before filing papers, Sharma took out a road show in the city covering multiple sectors. Sharma has already started campaigning from the rural segment of the district.

The AAP candidate said that he has already met the party workers and chalked out a strategy for the poll campaign. Talking about his plans,Sharma said they will apprise the rural segment of the work done by the AAP government in Delhi in the villages. “A separate manifesto is being prepared for Haryana and Panchkula assembly constituency,” he said.

Higher education on priority

Sharma said for Panchkula, the priority will be setting up of higher educational institutions , rehabilitation of areas like Indira and Rajiv colonies, industry expansion, lowering of electricity and water rates for the residents among other things.

Taking a dig on the BJP government in Haryana, he said the party did not even fulfil 10% of the promises made during the election. Apprising the people about the works of AAP, Sharma said, “Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government fulfilled 90% of the promises made to his people during the election, that too when the central government has been repeatedly interrupting their work.”

“This fight is for the common man and now the public has to decide who they will choose,” he said.

On the occasion, state convener AAP, Chandigarh Prem Garg along with other party workers were also present.

This is Sharma’s first election as a candidate. Sharma, a computer engineer, is also the party president of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. He had joined AAP in 2013, was appointed as the district president in 2016, and the president of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency in 2018.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:11 IST