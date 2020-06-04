e-paper
Haryana's nodal officer for Covid-19 tests positive along with daughter

Haryana’s nodal officer for Covid-19 tests positive along with daughter

Besides holding the charge of the state nodal officer, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, 56, is the head of the pulmonary and critical care medicine department at PGIMS, Rohtak, and has been instrumental in coordinating with doctors across the state for the treatment of Covid-19 patients

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Dr Chaudhary and his daughter have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).
Dr Chaudhary and his daughter have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).(HT PHOTO )
         

Rohtak: Haryana’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, 56, tested positive for coronavirus along with his 25-year-old daughter on Thursday.

Rohtak civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla confirmed that Dr Chaudhary had tested positive.

Besides holding the charge of the state nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Chaudhary is the head of the pulmonary and critical care medicine department at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, which conducts the test for the virus. He had been directing and coordinating with doctors across the state for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Dr Chaudhary and his daughter have been admitted to the isolation ward at PGIMS.

“We had collected the samples of Dr Chaudhary’s 50-year-old wife on June 2, while the samples of the nodal officer and his daughter, who is also a doctor in a private hospital, were taken on Wednesday. Dr Chaudhary and his daughter tested positive on Thursday, while the result of his wife is awaited,” a senior official in the PGIMS microbiology department said.

Rohtak has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases this week and the district’s tally of positive patients climbed to 100 on Thursday.

