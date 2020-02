Haryana transfers five IAS, six HCS officers

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 15:38 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of five IAS and six HCS officers.

An official spokesperson said Anita Yadav, the chief executive officer, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, has been transferred as additional director, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Gurugram. Pankaj, deputy commissioner, Nuh, has been given the additional charge of chief executive officer, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh.

Shyam Lal Poonia, commissioner, municipal corporation, Yamunanagar, has been transferred as deputy commissioner, Charkhi Dadri. Dharamvir Singh, deputy commissioner, Dadri, has been transferred as chief executive officer, Shivalik Development Agency, Ambala.

Pratima Chaudhary, additional controller, civil defence, Ambala, and chief executive officer, Shivalik Development Agency, Ambala, has been transferred as additional deputy commissioner, Yamunanagar, and secretary, regional transport authority (RTA), Yamunanagar, besides continuing as additional controller, civil defence, Ambala.

Among the HCS officers Dr Sushil Kumar, zonal administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), Karnal, has been given the additional charge of administrator, municipal council, Ambala Cantt.

Satish Yadav, sub divisional magistrate, Taouru has been given the additional charge of joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram.

Vijender Hooda, city magistrate, Jind, has been transferred as CEO, zila parishad, Jhajjar, and CEO, District Rural Development Agency, Jhajjar.

Bharat Bhushan, additional deputy commissioner, Yamunanagar and secretary, RTA, Yamunanagar, and joint CEO, Saraswati Heritage Board, has been transferred as city magistrate, Yamunanagar, and continues as joint CEO, Saraswati Heritage Board.

Anil Nagar, joint director (administration), secondary education, and deputy secretary, school education department, has given the additional charge of secretary, Haryana Safai Karamchari Commission, and member secretary, Haryana Kesh Kala and Kaushal Vikas Board.

Mandeep Kumar, sub divisional magistrate, Safidon (designate), has been given the additional charge of city magistrate, Jind.