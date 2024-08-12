Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 12, 2024, is 31.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.62 °C and 34.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.66 °C and 36.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.62 °C and 34.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 80.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 13, 2024
|33.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|36.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|27.49 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 16, 2024
|30.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|32.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|28.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.77 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.64 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.99 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.21 °C
|Light rain
