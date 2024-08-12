 Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 12, 2024, is 31.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.62 °C and 34.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.66 °C and 36.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.62 °C and 34.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 80.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 13, 2024 33.57 °C Moderate rain
August 14, 2024 36.28 °C Moderate rain
August 15, 2024 27.49 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 16, 2024 30.69 °C Moderate rain
August 17, 2024 32.23 °C Moderate rain
August 18, 2024 33.52 °C Moderate rain
August 19, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.77 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.64 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.51 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.05 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.68 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 29.99 °C Light rain
Delhi 34.21 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

News / Cities / Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
