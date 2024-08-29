Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.69 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 29, 2024, is 28.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.69 °C and 29.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.08 °C and 34.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 104.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 30, 2024
|32.98 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|32.75 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 1, 2024
|35.56 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 2, 2024
|36.19 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 3, 2024
|35.17 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|33.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 5, 2024
|33.65 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
