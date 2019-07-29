Haven’t permitted parking charge in residential areas yet: SC

cities

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:14 IST

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was not permitting anyone to charge people right now for parking vehicles outside their homes in residential areas.

Taking note of the Delhi government’s reservation on EPCA’s suggestion in this regard, a special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta told the Delhi government’s counsel, “We are not permitting anybody to charge anything from anybody right now.”

It, however, asked all municipal corporations of Delhi to identify a residential colony where they can launch a pilot project based on EPCA’s suggestion on the parking policy.

Senior advocate Sanjeev Sen, appearing for the municipal corporations, said the civic bodies supported ECPA’s proposal and were willing to implement it.

But senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, on behalf of the Delhi government, said it did not favour levying a parking fee on residents who park their car outside their residential premises on colony roads.

At this, the bench said the corporations must first undertake pilot projects before the court can finalise or approve the parking policy suggested by EPCA.

In its report, the EPCA has referred to SDMC’s pilot project on parking area management plan in Lajpat Nagar that encompasses both commercial areas of the Central Market and adjacent residential colonies there.

Referring to the pilot project, EPCA said a parking management area plan needs to be developed and then implemented in different zones and colonies of the city.

“In addition, parking permits can be issued to residents based on a monthly lump sum to be decided in consultation with resident welfare associations. These stickers will help to distinguish residents’ cars from those cars coming to the commercial centres/market,” EPCA said in its report.

L&DO encouraging wrong doers

The court-appointed sealing panel complained to the Supreme Court against the Land and Development Office (L&DO), accusing it for adopting a policy that “encourages wrong doers” and allows encroachment on government and public land.

In a report submitted before the bench, the panel, set up to monitor the sealing drive, said unauthorised construction and encroachments exist since 2002 in Lajpat Nagar but the L&DO, instead of taking any action against it, waited for the Supreme Court to give directions to take action

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 21:14 IST