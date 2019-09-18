Haven’t submitted my resignation to AAP in writing: Alka Lamba

cities

Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba on Wednesday said she had announced her resignation from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Twitter but did not do so in written form. She said she had yet not signed for a primary membership in the Congress.

Lamba was on Wednesday summoned by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for a hearing in connection with AAP spokesperson Bharadwaj’s plea, seeking Lamba’s disqualification from the Assembly.

Bharadwaj dismissed Lamba’s claims.

On September 6, Lamba had announced her resignation from AAP and her decision to join the Congress over a series of tweets. Later, she posted a video message on WhatsApp, urging AAP’s national convener and Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to accept the resignation.

“When the Speaker asked me if I have joined the Congress, I said no. I have yet not subscribed as a primary member yet. When asked if I have resigned from AAP’s primary membership, I said no. I have yet not tendered a resignation in written,” said Lamba in a video clip that she posted on WhatsApp on Wednesday evening.

She said, “But I admitted to have written Twitter posts announcing my resignation. If the Speaker can initiate action against me on the basis of tweets and no written documents, I am open to the consequences. But I will not resign as an MLA.”

Lamba said Goel had given her a deadline till 4 pm on Thursday to come up with a final decision on her resignation. HT tried reaching out to Goel through phone calls and text messages but he did not respond.

Reacting to Lamba’s statement, Bharadwaj tweeted, “Alka Lamba is scared today. She claimed her Twitter resignation from AAP should not be taken seriously. After announcing her Congress joining with Sonia Gandhi, she claims everything was a lie. Can such people be trusted for anything? Is there any value of such announcements? One day she says she has become an independent MLA, another day she claimed a ghar wapsi in Congress. Now claims she is back in AAP.”

