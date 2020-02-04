e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / HC checks Delhi Police’s 112 helpline

HC checks Delhi Police’s 112 helpline

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday checked the efficiency of the 112 helpline of Delhi Police and made calls on it to check the response of the grievance redressal authority.

The calls to the new helpline was made by amicus curie, advocates, the court staff and a judge.

The number 112 is a single, emergency helpline number of the Delhi police launched last year, which replaced the older system of 100 number.

Delhi Police said that the police response time to complaints received on 112 had come down.

Amicus curiae advocate Meera Bhatia said the calls by different persons could not get connected on 3-5 attempts. Another lawyer told the court that the time taken for the call to connect can have serious consequences as the phone could be snatched from the person in distress in that time interval.

The court directed the city police to work to reduce the response time.

top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
‘Outdated’: Army chief on CAG report on gear shortage in Siachen, Ladakh
‘Outdated’: Army chief on CAG report on gear shortage in Siachen, Ladakh
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities