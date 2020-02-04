HC checks Delhi Police’s 112 helpline

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:56 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday checked the efficiency of the 112 helpline of Delhi Police and made calls on it to check the response of the grievance redressal authority.

The calls to the new helpline was made by amicus curie, advocates, the court staff and a judge.

The number 112 is a single, emergency helpline number of the Delhi police launched last year, which replaced the older system of 100 number.

Delhi Police said that the police response time to complaints received on 112 had come down.

Amicus curiae advocate Meera Bhatia said the calls by different persons could not get connected on 3-5 attempts. Another lawyer told the court that the time taken for the call to connect can have serious consequences as the phone could be snatched from the person in distress in that time interval.

The court directed the city police to work to reduce the response time.