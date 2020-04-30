e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HC issues notice over non-availability of PPE kits to ambulance employees

HC issues notice over non-availability of PPE kits to ambulance employees

The case will now be heard on Friday.

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Representative image)
         

The high court of Himachal Pradesh has issued notice to the chief secretary, principle secretary (health) and managing director of GVK-EMRI, over non-availability of personal protection (PPE) kits to the employees deployed in the 108 and 102 ambulances.

A division bench of chief justice L Narayana Swamy and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the orders on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as a PIL addressed to the chief justice through e-mail by Puran Chand, chairman of Himachal Pradesh 108/102 Contract Worker Union.

The applicant had alleged that the employees deployed in ambulances are providing their services round-the-clock, but the GVK-EMRI management has not provided PPE kits till date.

He further alleged that in some ambulances, the company has provided only two kits and once used these cannot be reused without sanitisation. All employees have been directed to use available kits only. The petitioner said that 108/102 ambulance employees are exposed to risk.

The case will now be heard on Friday.

top news
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities