HC issues notices on plea over CBSE exam fee

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Delhi government on a plea, contending that EWS children appearing for Class 10 and 12 board examinations cannot pay the exam fees.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Union education ministry, CBSE and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by a society which has contended that CBSE “arbitrarily” increased the exam fees in 2019-20 and was charging the same this year too when people are undergoing financial distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Parents Forum for Meaningful Education, a registered society of parents and educationists.

The petition said the Delhi government had paid the fees last year and had assured the parents that the issue would be solved.

During a hearing on a separate petition on the same matter last week, the Delhi government had told the high court that it had written to CBSE asking for an exam fee waiver due to the pandemic.

Last year, the examination fee of class 10 and 12 students belonging to the general category in Delhi government schools was increased from ₹375 and ₹600, respectively, to ₹1,500 for five subjects. For SC/ST candidates in class 10, the examination fee was increased from ₹375 to ₹1,200 and for class 12, from ₹600 to ₹1200 in Delhi government and government-aided schools. If practical and additional or optional subjects are to be taken into account, the fee comes to around Rs 2,750 for class 12 students and to Rs 1500 for class 10 students.

The petition also sought creation of an empowered committee to examine the fixation of exam fees by CBSE for students in schools run by the Delhi government.

The matter would be now heard on November 12.

