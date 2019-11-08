HC tells lawyers to settle the dispute, to hear the matter in February 2020

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:58 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the lawyers to use their “good officers” for settlement in the dispute between them and the police officers as an aftermath of the clashes that had broken out at Tis Hazari court on Saturday over a parking issue.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said that it would hear the plea by an advocate Rakesh Lakra, seeking actions against the police officials for failing to discharge their duties, in February 2020 while also declining the request for giving an earlier date in the matter.

“We will see it later. Just wait and watch. You (lawyers) use all your good officers for settlement. A long date is required,” the court said.

The court was hearing a plea by a lawyer Rakesh Lakra filed through advocate Rajeev Yadav seeking action against police officials who had issued statements on social media when the matter is already sub judice.

Advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma, appearing for the petitioner lawyer, said he has to make submissions on the point of law.

The plea has sought direction to the Centre to initiate departmental inquiry against the Delhi Police officials who were sitting on “dharna” and “making provocative slogans” and issuing inciting statements on electronic and social media.

The plea has also claimed that it was a failure on the part of Delhi Police Commissioner for not taking action against Aslam Khan who has been giving statement on social media through Twitter when the matter is sub-judice in the high court.

The matter would be now heard on February 12.