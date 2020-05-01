HC wants list of hospitals where outstation patients can be treated

cities

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:45 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court directed the Centre and the Delhi government to provide a list of hospitals where hundreds of outstation patients could receive treatment for ailments other than Covid-19, free of cost, according to their eligibility, after a plea was filed alleging that these patients are stranded and not getting proper treatment.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and DUSIB on the plea by one Karan Seth who had contended that due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, AIIMS stands converted into an exclusive facility to treat Covid-19 patients. Consequently, these outstation patients are not being provided treatment at AIIMS any longer.

The plea filed through advocate Darpan Wadhwa said that the patients are not being provided treatment free of charge at AIIMS or alternatively at any of the government hospitals. He also showed photographs to the court stating that the outstation patients have been housed in the shelters opposite AIIMS where the social distancing norms are not being followed.

He submitted that many of these patients are suffering from serious ailments such as cancer, and their natural immunity is low, and some of these patients run the risk of contracting the Covid-19 Virus, if they continue to live in such conditions.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its additional standing counsel, Anupam Shrivastava, told the court that the occupants of the shelters in the process of being shifted to Gargi School Building, which is stated to be located in Green Park Extension. It is also disclosed that as against the capacity of 568 persons in 11 such tents, 255 persons were being sheltered. He also assured the court that the issue of sanitation would be taken care of before shifting the patients and their attendants.

Appearing for AIIMS, its counsel told the court that the main facility of the hospital is not exclusive for corona patients and other patients are being treated. He also stated that about 10 days back, a team of doctors from the AIIMS have visited the shelters and identified those patients who required hospitalisation, and two such patients were admitted in the departments of AIIMS.

Following this, the court sought a status report in this regard. It also asked the authorities to give a list of the hospitals and posted the matter for further hearing on May 8.

It asked the petitioner to prepare a list of patients in respect of whom the present petition has been preferred while highlighting that the list should include their name, age, particular ailment that they are suffering from and their medical ID cards issued during treatment by the government hospitals.