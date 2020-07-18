e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Head constable changes FIR for bribe of ₹50,000; held

Head constable changes FIR for bribe of ₹50,000; held

Had hidden the drug recovery and registered a case under the Excise Act instead of the NDPS Act, allowing a peddling accused to apply for bail

cities Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In yet another blow to the Punjab government’s battle against drugs, a head constable was found to have changed an entire FIR to benefit a drug peddler in exchange of ₹50,000 bribe.

The cop has been identified as Surinder Kumar, deputed at the Kaganwal police post.

As per an inquiry, Kumar had disposed of the cannabis recovered from a peddler and showed 12 bottles of illicit liquor as the recovery. The case was thus registered under the Excise Act instead of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, allowing the accused to apply for bail. It may be mentioned that cases under the Excise Act are bailable offences while those under the NDPS Act are non-bailable.

When the matter came to the knowledge of police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, he marked an inquiry to assistant commissioner of police (ACP, South) Jashandeep Singh. The inquiry revealed that the head constable had recovered 500-gm cannabis but he registered the case under the NDPS Act after receiving a bribe of ₹50,000. The cop has now been arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act and around ₹8,000 of the bribe money has been recovered from his possession.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the head constable has been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry has also been marked.

The accused in the drug peddling case, Sanjay Upadhyay, is also in police custody.

top news
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
‘Community spread has started and the situation is bad’: IMA Chairman
‘Community spread has started and the situation is bad’: IMA Chairman
Ram Temple Trust invites PM Modi to lay foundation stone, construction may begin on Aug 3 or 5
Ram Temple Trust invites PM Modi to lay foundation stone, construction may begin on Aug 3 or 5
India will pay huge price for govt’s cowardice in Ladakh, says Rahul Gandhi
India will pay huge price for govt’s cowardice in Ladakh, says Rahul Gandhi
The Congress needs to look at its own history, writes Karan Thapar
The Congress needs to look at its own history, writes Karan Thapar
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja
‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In