Home / Cities / Headshoulder attack on ASI: HC puts Punjab on notice on plea from wife of Nihang

Headshoulder attack on ASI: HC puts Punjab on notice on plea from wife of Nihang

On April 12, the ASI’s hand was chopped off and six other police officials were injured when a group of people attacked them in Patiala during the curfew

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Tims, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday put the Punjab government on notice on a plea from Balwinder Kaur, wife of Nihang Balwinder Singh, the main accused in the attack on a Patiala assistant sub-inspector (ASI), seeking entry into Dera Khichri Sahib.

Kaur had pleaded that she be permitted to enter the dera and perform sewa and to look after the livestock. Another appeal she had made was about threat to her life or her implication in a false case, which was withdrawn during the hearing. The HC bench of justice Suvir Sehgal has sought response from the government by May 12.

On April 12, the ASI’s hand was chopped off and six other police officials were injured when a group of people attacked them in Patiala during the curfew. Balwinder was arrested from the dera after a commando operation.

During the hearing, the Punjab government told the court that it had formed a committee of local panchayat members to take care of the gurdwara, which was taken over from the Nihang. A granthi had been appointed and the Parkash Ceremony and the Path were being performed with full ‘Maryada’, the court was told, adding that the livestock had been sent to a gaushala/stable and was being taken care of.

