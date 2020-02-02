Healthy society a sign of Ramrajya: Yogi

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 21:01 IST

Describing a healthy society as the sign of Ramrajya, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government had decided that a new policy will be brought for the districts which did not have a single medical college.

“In the next one year, one medical college each in these districts will be started on the PPP (public private partnership) model,” he said.

“Between 1947 and 2016, only 12 medical colleges were built (in Uttar Pradesh). After 2016, we are building 28 medical colleges in the state in the last three years. We have also approved a medical college for Chandauli. The foundation of the medical college will be laid soon,” he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela (health fair) at Amdaha village in Naugarh area of Chandauli district. Similar fairs were simultaneously started at over 4,200 government primary health centres across the state. They would be held at primary health centres between 10am and 2pm every Sunday to provide medicines and medical advice to patients.

The chief minister said the Mukhyamantri Arogya Yojna was one of the biggest public health schemes.

“Today, we are starting the Mukhya Mantri Arogya Mela’ for the health of every person and for every section of the society without any discrimination,” he said.

“Through health fairs, it is our endeavour to bring health services to the doorstep of the general public, especially the poor, the exploited and the deprived. When health and education needs are fulfilled, the dream of Ramrajya would come true,” he said.

He said that every person had the right to remain healthy and it was the responsibility of the government to provide them with health facilities.

There should be at least four doctors in each of the centres during the mela, the chief minister said, adding that students of the medical college in the area should also be made part of it. Medical mobile units should also be deployed at the fair, he said.

The chief minister visited Maharishi Valmiki Seva Sansthan campus at Devkhat village in Naugarh and unveiled a statue of Maharishi Valmiki. He also addressed a public meeting on the occasion.

The chief minister provided a cheque for over Rs 2.51 crore for the National Rural Livelihood Mission.