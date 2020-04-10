Heavy backlog: Meerut lab stops taking samples for 3 days

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:21 IST

MEERUT The Covid-19 lab at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College has stopped taking samples for testing for the next three days due to heavy backlog of 600 samples from 10 districts of western UP.

Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Amroha, Bijnor and Shamli districts are linked with the Covid 19 lab, which started functioning from March 22.

The lab has tested more than 1,400 samples of these districts and at present it has a backlog of 600 samples for testing.

Dr RC Gupta, principal of LLRM College, said: “We have stopped receiving samples for the next three days due to heavy backlog of over 600 samples. We don’t want to compromise on the quality of testing as we have limited manpower.”

The lab started testing samples on March 22 and the state government allocated 115 tests daily. “Despite this, doctors and technical staff were conducting 184-200 tests every day. But doing more tests may affect quality, therefore no fresh samples will be taken for the next three days,” he added.

At present, 10 doctors and technicians were working for over 15-16 hours to conduct tests of samples sent from 10 districts. Dr Gupta clarified that 1 lot of samples (46 samples in a lot) takes 5 to 6 hours to complete the test and preparing its report, which is sent to the state government every day.

Dr Gupta, however, said there were adequate chemicals and other equipment needed for tests. On being asked about new test kits which take very less time in completing tests, Dr Gupta said the lab had not received any such kits.