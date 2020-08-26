e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Heavy rain forecast in seven districts of Himachal Pradesh today

Heavy rain forecast in seven districts of Himachal Pradesh today

Weatherman issues orange warning for Kangra, Sirmaur and Bilaspur and yellow warning for Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Solan

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Monsoon clouds float over Shimla town in Himachal Pradesh. Rains are forecast across the state till August 31.
Monsoon clouds float over Shimla town in Himachal Pradesh. Rains are forecast across the state till August 31.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Shimla/Dharamshala: The meteorological department has issued severe weather warning in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with at least seven districts likely to be affected.

An orange warning has been issued for Kangra, Sirmaur and Bilaspur and yellow warning for Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Solan.

The orange weather warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall and seeks people to stay alert, while the yellow one warns them to watch and stay updated.

Yellow warnings have also been issued for the middle and lower hills of the state for August 27 and 28.

Manmohan Singh from the state meteorological department said rain will continue till August 31.

On Tuesday, Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district received the state’s heaviest downpour (100mm of rain), followed by Kangra (56mm), Mandi (25mm), Nahan (19mm), Dharamshala (16.8mm), Palampur (14.4mm), Paonta Sahib (11.4mm), Solan (11mm), Dalhousie (10mm), and Bilaspur and Kufri (4mm each).

20% DEFICIT RAINFALL THIS SEASON

The total rainfall in Himachal Pradesh from June 1 till date has been below normal by 20% with 11 districts receiving deficit or scanty rainfall, said the seasonal weather report of the Shimla meteorological centre.

In July, the state got 28% deficit rainfall and in August so far, the rainfall has been 8% below normal.

The state received 479.8mm of rains against a normal scale of 599 mm of rainfall.

Only Bilaspur district got 23% excess rainfall, recording 823.6mm rain against a normal of 671mm.

Lahaul and Spiti district has the highest deficit of 71%, receiving only 68mm of rainfall so far. Normal rainfall in the tribal district would be 286mm.

Chamba and Kinnaur districts recorded a deficit of 54% and 40% below normal rainfall.

