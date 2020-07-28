e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Heavy rainfall likely in Himachal till August 3

Heavy rainfall likely in Himachal till August 3

People are also advised to check traffic routes before leaving home.

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

An advisory for landslides and heavy rainfall has been issued for the next few days in Himachal Pradesh by the state meteorological department. An orange warning in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for July 29 resulting in heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places has been issued. Besides, yellow weather warnings in middle and lower hills for July 30 and in middle hills for July 31 and August 1 is also issued by the MeT.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till August 3. People are also advised to check traffic routes before leaving home.

On Tuesday, rains lashed parts of the state.The maximum and minimum temperatures were normal as no appreciable change was recorded.

Highest rainfall in the state occured in Nagrota Surian town in Kangra district which witnessed 62 mm rain followed by Ghamroor which received 56 mm rain. Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district received 32 mm rain, Dharamshala received 30.6 mm, Amb in Una district received 30mm, Bilaspur witnessed 21 mm, Hamirpur received 18 mm while Shimla received 6.7 mm rain.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 23.3°C while it was 18.4°C in Kufri. Prominent hill stations including Manali recorded 24.6°C maximum temperature, Dalhousie in Chamba district recorded 21.7°C. and maximum temperatures in Dharamshala 30.4°C. Maximum temperature in Solan was 31.5°C, 31°C in Bilaspur, 30.8°C in Hamirpur and 29.8°C in Nahan.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 12.6°C while Una was the hottest place in the state at 36.2°C maximum temperature.

top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In