Heavy rains forces MNS to cancel Thackeray rally in Pune

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray was forced to cancel his inaugural political rally for the forthcoming state assembly elections due to heavy rains in Pune on Wednesday evening.

The rally had been scheduled at the Natu Baug grounds on Bajirao Road at 6 pm. It, however, had to be cancelled due to heavy rains in the city. The intense downpour which began in the evening led to severe water logging and slush in the grounds where the rally was to be held. Consequently, the local MNS leaders decided to cancel it.

The rally was in support of the MNS candidate from Kasba constituency, Ajay Shinde, the city president of MNS. The party was finding it difficult to get an appropriate ground for the rally for which they had approached the Pune police commissioner and district collector.

“As this was the first sabha of Raj Thackeray sahib, we had made elaborate preparations but were forced to cancel it due to heavy rains. We have plans to hold many sabhas in the coming days. Tomorrow morning, along with sahib, we will be going for Kasba Ganpati darshan and start our political campaign,” said Shinde.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 20:38 IST

