Heavy showers delay flights at Mumbai airport

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 00:11 IST

Heavy showers on Friday led to flight disruptions at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). While departing flights were operating with a delay of 30 minutes, arrivals saw a delay of around 11 minutes.

A spokesperson of the airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), said that till 12pm, three aircraft had to perform go-around, not only owing to the rain but also because of poor visibility. A go-around is an aborted landing of an aircraft that is on final approach. It can be initiated either by the pilot in command or the air traffic control for various reasons.

According to flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time commercial flight information on a map, 369 flights — 107 arrivals and 262 departures — had been delayed till 8pm. Almost all flights witnessed a delay of around 15 to 20 minutes in the first half of the day which later increased.

Air India’s AI 611 to Jaipur, AI 679 to Mangalore, AI 125 to Frankfurt, AI 645 to Jodhpur and AI 639 to Bengaluru; Vistara UK 841 to Goa; IndiGo’s 6E 5388 to Nagpur, 6E 5303 to Ahmedabad,6E 559 to Jammu; GoAir’s G8 401 to Lucknow; and SpiceJet’s SG 6429 to Kanpur were delayed for more than 40 minutes. Vistara had in the afternoon tweeted and informed passengers about the possibility of a delay.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 00:11 IST