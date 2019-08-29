Heavy traffic ban on Karve road during Ganeshotsav

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:40 IST

Pune: The busy Karve road will be banned for heavy vehicles from September 1 to September 15 because of Ganesh festival and ongoing Metro work. The traffic branch on Thursday issued a notification to the effect where movement of heavy goods vehicles was also banned on Shivaji road, Appa Balwant chowk and Laxmi road during the festive season.

The notification appealed to residents to take into account the traffic changes made and plan to use these stretches accordingly.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Pankaj Deshmukh said that traffic on Karve road was hectic and jams were regular. Hence, the police took the decision as a part of decongestion plan of the said road.

“During Ganesh festival, there is a natural increase in traffic on these roads due to religious functions and other cultural activities. So, we have taken the decision to ban movement of heavy vehicles on the roads in larger interests of the people. The traffic branch has also created parking arrangements at Justice Ranade Statue chowk, Veer Santaji Ghorpade road, Tilak road till Bhide bridge, Mandai till Aryan parking lot and Shahu Chowk till Rashtrabhushan Chowk on the day of installation of Lord Ganesha in the city.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 19:40 IST