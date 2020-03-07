Held for vehicle lifting, accused escapes from police station, arrested hours later

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 22:58 IST

A man, arrested for vehicle lifting and lodged at the Tibba police station lock-up, escaped after ‘attacking’ a sentry with a piece of a brick on Friday. However, hours after his escape, the police arrested him during wee hours on Saturday. The accused was hiding in the Tibba area and planning to flee the city.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Makkhan Singh, investigating the case, said accused Partap Singh alias Sathi of Puneet Nagar of Tibba Road and his accomplice Gurdeep Singh had been arrested on March 3 for vehicle lifting. The accused were lodged in the lock-up following police remand. Sukhchain Singh alias Sukha, arrested for drug peddling, of Karamsar colony of Subhash Nagar, was also lodged in the lock-up.

Sentry of the police station, homeguard Bansi Lal, stated while he was on the main gate of the police station, Partap Singh called him. He said the accused told him that he was suffering from diarrhoea and he had made his clothes dirty, so he wanted to take a bath and change the clothes.

Following his request, Bansi Lal took him to a bathroom in the police station premises.

Bansi Lal added, “The accused picked up a piece of brick and threw it at him. It hit my hand and I suffered a minor injury. As the construction of the new building of the police station was on, the accused immediately fled after scaling the under-construction wall. I raised alarm and gave him a chase, but the accused managed to escape.”

The ASI said a case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of IPC has been registered against the accused following a complaint by Bansi Lal. The police, however, arrested the accused during wee hours on Saturday.

THIRD CASE IN 31 DAYS

On February 17, minutes after being arrested for vehicle lifting, the accused had escaped from police custody with handcuffs in Mangli Tanda village.

When the police personnel took him to the Mattewara police post, their scooter had developed a technical snag.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused escaped from their custody. The accused is yet to be arrested.

On February 4, Deepak Kumar alias Mahna, 25, of Mohalla Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri, who was arrested for snatchings, had escaped from custody of CIA staff after oversmarting the police personnel. The CIA staff arrested the accused on February 9, when he was trying to flee from the city.