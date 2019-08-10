e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Helmetless woman killed in bike-truck crash in Rupnagar

  Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 32-year-old woman was killed and her sister-in-law was injured after a truck rammed into the motorcycle that they were triple riding at the Sukhrampur Tapprian Chowk on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rajwant Kaur, 32, of Mianpur village, Rupanagar. She was not wearing a helmet.

Jagtar Singh of Mianpur village, told the police that he was riding the motorcycle, while his sister-in-law Rajwant Kaur and wife Daljit Kaur were sitting pillion with their daughter, Sukhman, 6.

As they reached near Sukhrampur Tapprian Chowk, a truck hit their motorcycle, killing Rajwant on the spot, while Daljit sustained injuries. Jagtar and his daughter escaped unhurt. The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Rupnagar City police station against the unidentified truck driver.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 20:34 IST

more from  
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss