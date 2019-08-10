Helmetless woman killed in bike-truck crash in Rupnagar

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:34 IST

A 32-year-old woman was killed and her sister-in-law was injured after a truck rammed into the motorcycle that they were triple riding at the Sukhrampur Tapprian Chowk on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rajwant Kaur, 32, of Mianpur village, Rupanagar. She was not wearing a helmet.

Jagtar Singh of Mianpur village, told the police that he was riding the motorcycle, while his sister-in-law Rajwant Kaur and wife Daljit Kaur were sitting pillion with their daughter, Sukhman, 6.

As they reached near Sukhrampur Tapprian Chowk, a truck hit their motorcycle, killing Rajwant on the spot, while Daljit sustained injuries. Jagtar and his daughter escaped unhurt. The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Rupnagar City police station against the unidentified truck driver.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 20:34 IST