Heroin haul in Amritsar: Congress man among 3 held

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:19 IST

In an embarrassment to the ruling Congress, one of three accused held with 1.5 kg heroin in Amritsar on Sunday turned out to be party’s block samiti member from Attari.

Police had identified the three accused as Ranjit Singh, alias Rana, of Daoke village in Attari, Harjit Singh, alias Happy, and his wife Mandeep Kaur of Guru Nanak Colony of Amritsar.

It has now been found that Rana is a block samiti member of Congress from Attari who is reportedly a close aide of local Congress MLA Tarsem Singh DC, police said.

A senior police officer of Amritsar rural police, privy to the investigations, said, “Rana had secured bail from the Punjab and Haryana high court in the case of recovery of 9 kg heroin from his possession in 2013. The case was registered against him at Gharinda police station.”

The official said their preliminary investigation has revealed that Rana had been in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler, identified as Ali, for the past one year.

Police had also recovered three mobile phones from the the possession of the three accused nabbed on Sunday.

The official said Rana’s link with the Pak-based smuggler has been established from the call details of his mobile. The official said the investigations suggested that the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan.

SSP Duggal said investigations to find out other links of the accused were on.

PARTY WILL CONSIDER ACTION AGAINST HIM: ATTARI MLA

Meanwhile, MLA Tarsem Singh DC said, “It is very unfortunate that the party’s block samiti member has been caught with heroin. The party will consider taking action against him.”

He added, “I was not aware of the 2013 case against Rana. In the 2017 assembly polls, Rana supported the party wholeheartedly. He was made Attari block samiti member with massive support of the local people.”