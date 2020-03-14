High court order on Sukhna catchment: Influential persons among those affected in Kansal

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:58 IST

Kansal, a village near the edge of Sukhna Lake, which is facing an uncertain future following the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) ordering demolition of authorised as well as illegal structures in the lake catchment area, houses properties of several influential persons as well.

The HC on March 2 had declared the lake a legal entity and ordered the demolition within three months. The affected areas include Kansal falling in Mohali district, Kaimbwala and Khuda Ali Sher under UT administration, and Saketri under Panchkula district of Haryana.

Of the total 2,500 houses in Kansal to be affected, 150 belong to bureaucrats, police officers, politicians and businessmen, who had bought land in the late 1990s when the New Chandigarh plans were proposed. The plots are now priced at ₹8 crore an acre. Even Punjabi singer and actor Babbu Mann owns a four-kanal plot in the area, besides Nikhil Mittal, the owner of Nik Baker’s, who owns a palatial house in the same locality.

MATTER OF OWNERSHIP

Former Punjab cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah, who owns a house in Kansal, said, “We bought the plot in the late 90s and constructed the house in 2010 after approvals from all departments concerned. The Punjab and Haryana governments should take up the matter with the higher authorities to save the houses in the area.”

Former sarpanch of Kansal, Arjun Kansal, who claimed to have helped the influential persons in buying the land, said the owners were not at fault as they had bought the land in the late 90s, but the case was filed in the high court in 2009. “The zonal planning was carried out in 2010 to classify residential, forest and agricultural areas,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kharar, Kanwar Sandhu, who resides in Kansal, said, “The area has been developed as part of the New Chandigarh master plan of 2009. Before that, the construction which had taken place was regularised in 2005, and is thus legal. If there is any violation, that is on the level of the municipal council.”

Sandhu and Congress MLA from Ferozepur Parminder Singh Pinki, who also lives in Kansal, are part of the committee constituted by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to evolve a comprehensive strategy to address the HC order.

Earlier on Sunday, more than 2,500 residents of the affected areas had held a meeting in Kansal and decided to fight the demolition order. Political leaders and lawyers, too, had extended support to the residents.