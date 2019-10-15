High rent forces Fortis to stop emergency services at Chandigarh Airport

cities

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, will discontinue its medical emergency services at Chandigarh International Airport because of “high rent,” hospital authorities have said in a letter to the chief executive officer of the airport. However, if allowed to display its brand at selected locations, it might reconsider its decision.

The hospital, managing the medical inspection (MI) room for the last five years, acted with immediate effect as it is unable to pay the rent of ₹1.90 lakh per month even as its contract expires on October 18.

The Airport Authority now plans to run the services on its own with help from the Punjab government.

A letter from Fortis to Suneel Dutt, chief executive officer of the airport, said, “The rental is very high as we are paying around ₹1.90 lakh per month. Besides, we are spending ₹4 lakh per month for providing services to passengers. The hospital had deputed doctor, para medical staff, technicians, highly equipped ambulance and driver for 24X7 services.”

Fortis was providing facilities without any commercial perspective and “despite our repeated requests of allowing us branding at prominent locations, our request was turned down. We were only offered space for branding at non prime locations. Further, if you will allow us free five locations for branding, so that we can justify our expenses, then we will continue or October 18 will be our last working day,” the letter read.

When contacted, Prince Dildar, spokesperson for Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) said, “Though their contract is getting over on October 18, they have already stopped their services as they do not want to renew it. Now, the airport will run the medical services on its own with help from the state government till the new tender is floated. The ambulance services will not be affected as talks are continuing with the state government for a high tech ambulance.”

Fortis was providing for the healthcare needs of around 1,000 staff members, besides passengers.

