e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

High rent forces Fortis to stop emergency services at Chandigarh Airport

The hospital has been managing the medical inspection room for the last five years, the Airport Authority now plans to run the services on its own with help from the Punjab government

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:05 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, will discontinue its medical emergency services at Chandigarh International Airport because of “high rent,” hospital authorities have said in a letter to the chief executive officer of the airport. However, if allowed to display its brand at selected locations, it might reconsider its decision.

The hospital, managing the medical inspection (MI) room for the last five years, acted with immediate effect as it is unable to pay the rent of ₹1.90 lakh per month even as its contract expires on October 18.

The Airport Authority now plans to run the services on its own with help from the Punjab government.

A letter from Fortis to Suneel Dutt, chief executive officer of the airport, said, “The rental is very high as we are paying around ₹1.90 lakh per month. Besides, we are spending ₹4 lakh per month for providing services to passengers. The hospital had deputed doctor, para medical staff, technicians, highly equipped ambulance and driver for 24X7 services.”

Fortis was providing facilities without any commercial perspective and “despite our repeated requests of allowing us branding at prominent locations, our request was turned down. We were only offered space for branding at non prime locations. Further, if you will allow us free five locations for branding, so that we can justify our expenses, then we will continue or October 18 will be our last working day,” the letter read.

When contacted, Prince Dildar, spokesperson for Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) said, “Though their contract is getting over on October 18, they have already stopped their services as they do not want to renew it. Now, the airport will run the medical services on its own with help from the state government till the new tender is floated. The ambulance services will not be affected as talks are continuing with the state government for a high tech ambulance.”

Fortis was providing for the healthcare needs of around 1,000 staff members, besides passengers.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 01:05 IST

tags
top news
Pivotal poverty study wins Abhijit Banerjee a Nobel
Pivotal poverty study wins Abhijit Banerjee a Nobel
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
Farmers pawning their gold for larger loans than needed: RBI Report
Farmers pawning their gold for larger loans than needed: RBI Report
Ayodhya hearing in last leg as SC deadline nears
Ayodhya hearing in last leg as SC deadline nears
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities