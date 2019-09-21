HIGHWAY TO PROGRESSFor $1 trillion economy, UP will set GDP target for each district: Yogi

cities

AGRA: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that to attain the target of $1 trillion economy for Uttar Pradesh, his government will set GDP target for each district of the state.

Speaking at the ‘Highway to Progress’ programme (first episode) of Hindi daily ‘Hindustan’ in Agra, Yogi stated that the slowdown in the country’s economy was temporary and would fade away soon.

Yogi hailed the concessions announced by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and added that it would benefit the state most.

Spelling out the achievements of the two-and-half years’ term of his government, Yogi said that it succeeded in re-establishing the lost identity of the state.

Reaching a little late at the programme venue, the chief minister found the selected gathering waiting for him eagerly, but he immediately created a rapport with the audience and talked about Uttar Pradesh, his government’s achievements and his future planning.

Yogi was accompanied on the dais by Editor-in-Chief of ‘Hindustan’ Shashi Shekhar.

“We had a lot of challenges when we came to power in March 2017, but we took these challenges as opportunities and moved ahead to attain them. People in UP have vision and brain to attain targets, but despite huge potential, it was never tapped to the full. The successful conduct of Kumbh Mela, Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas and Lok Sabha elections made us successful in re-establishing the identity of Uttar Pradesh,” claimed Yogi.

“We proved that Uttar Pradesh has the potential to achieve everything. Earlier the Kumbh was a tale of mismanagement chaos. One thousand people were killed during Kumbh in 1954 and officials resigned but we changed the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked us to project Kumbh as an international event. We invited several foreign ambassadors and residents of six lakh villages to the mega event and a record 24 crore pilgrims attended the event. There was no dirt or chaos and all was well. It was a big deal,” Yogi said.

There was a time, the chief minister said, when no one wanted to invest in UP but the state is now attracting investors through investors’ summits every year.

“We are now going to organise a defence summit. There is a lot of excitement about this. This is an auspicious occasion and good for prosperity of the state,” he said.

“With a $1 trillion economy in the state, the country will achieve the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy,” he said while suggesting that “besides having a separate GDP for the state, we plan to have individual GDP of every district in state.”

The chief minister also said that his government successfully hosted the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Modi’s constituency, Varanasi. “In Varanasi, we set up a tent city which was so good that guests who had booked into hotels left their rooms and stayed in the tents,” the CM said.

“The administrative machinery of state was one of the best in nation but over the years it was not utilised to its full potential. However, we have mobilised it for the best results again,” said Yogi.

