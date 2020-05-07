Hike in fuel prices unjust, burden on common man, say Ludhiana residents

cities

Updated: May 07, 2020 19:54 IST

Ludhiana residents have criticised Punjab government’s move to increase petrol and diesel prices by ₹2 per litre each, stating it was extra burden on them amid the Covid-19 crisis. Petrol is now available at ₹69.99 per litre, while diesel will be sold at ₹62.56 per litre.

Amandeep Singh, a city-based advocate, though welcomed the decision by Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan to increase the excise duty on liquor, condemned the Punjab government for increasing the fuel prices.

“Liquor is not a necessity, but people need fuel to commute to work or even buy groceries. The tax on liquor is justified, but hike in fuel prices will hurt the common man,” said Amandeep.

Davinder Singh, a counsellor at Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre of Ludhiana civil hospital, said the hike in fuel prices will burden providers of essential services the most.

“If the government has increased the fuel prices, it should also provide proper facilities to health workers and other government staff, who are risking their lives daily. Many health workers are still working without safety gear, while the contractual staff are not even covered under the government insurance,” Davinder said.

Gurjit Singh, a Model Town-based grocer, criticised the government for burdening the middle class.

“The lockdown has not stopped electricity bills, monthly rent, school fees, EMIs or phone bills for us. People are still somehow managing it when all the economic operations are shut. Though the government had announced some relaxations for the economically weaker section (EWS), the middle class are on their own. Such hike will only make our lives miserable,” Singh said.

DISASTROUS MOVE, SAYS INDUSTRIALISTS

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), said the hike in fuel prices will only make it difficult for the industry to get back on track.

“Although the industries here are gradually restarting their operations, some decisions made by the government will definitely make their revival difficult. The fuel hike will have damaging consequences for the industries, which are already struggling due to shortage of labourers who are being sent back home. We condemn both the decisions of the government,” he said.