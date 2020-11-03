e-paper
Himachal CM goes on inauguration spree in Haroli segment

Himachal CM goes on inauguration spree in Haroli segment

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 71.16 crore in the Haroli assembly segment of Una district.

He inaugurated the new building of a Community Health Centre in Dulehar constructed at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore, a 33 KV sub-station at Gondpur having an outlay of Rs 4.68 crore and Bathu-Bathari corridor cluster area water supply project constructed for Rs 1.25 crore.

Thakur also laid the foundation stones for Rs 3.75-crore drinking water supply scheme for the leftout villages of the Haroli segment under the Jal Jeevan Mission; improvement and upgradation work of NH 503-A Jhalera-Ghaluwal road with an expenditure of Rs 30 crore; upgradation work of Old Saloh-Bharoti road to be carried out for Rs 9.21 crore; new building of ITI at Pandoga; construction of link road from Panjawar-Bathari road to Mata Ka Mandir, Lower Badhera, via Rajesh House Nalka to Kumharan Abadi; improvement work of Panjawar-Bathari to Lalhri-Nangal Kalan-Jatpur road to be done by spending Rs 7.25 crore and construction of drain for disposal of wastewater in Tahliwal Phase -III industrial area.

Addressing a gathering at Tahliwal in Una, the chief minister said the world was passing through an alarming phase of corona pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was effectively guiding the country to tackle the same. He said that even the most developed countries in the world were looking towards India to fight the pandemic. But the opposition leaders were trying to politicise even this sensitive issue, which shows their lust for power, he rued.

Over 2.50 lakh Himachalis stranded in different parts of the country were brought back home, but the Congress leaders made a hue and cry over this issue and alleged that the government was bringing corona to the state, the CM said adding that the PM had appreciated the state’s efforts in checking the spread of the deadly virus.

Thakur lashed the leader of opposition saying that the latter was always busy making baseless allegations about the BJP-led state government in a desperate bid to remain in the news. He said that Congress believed in mere politics and day-dreaming, but the present state government works towards making the dreams come true.

