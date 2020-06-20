Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur consoles martyr’s family

cities

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 19:49 IST

While consoling the family of sepoy Ankush Thakur at their Karohta residence, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the sacrifices made by the jawans will not go waste and the nation under the leadership of PM Modi will give a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy.

It was the CM’s first visit to Hamirpur after the coronavirus pandemic broke out. He paid floral tributes to the martyr who had died during the face-off between India and China at Galwan valley in Ladakh.

Thakur announced Rs 20 lakh ex gratia grant to the family and said that the state government is with them in this hour of distress. He also announced that a gate will be erected at Karohta in honour of the martyr.

He said that the primary health centre in Karohta will also be upgraded to provide better healthcare facilities to the residents. He said that the road leading to the village will be improved.

Rural development and panchayati raj minister Virender Kanwar, forests minister Govind Thakur, MP Ramswaroop Sharma, MLAs Kamlesh Kumari, Col Inder Singh, Narinder Thakur, Rakesh Jamwal and Rajinder Garg, organisation secretary Pawan Rana, HRTC vice-chairman Vijay Agnihotri, and deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena were also present.