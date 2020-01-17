Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur directs to expedite four-laning road projects

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:35 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the work on all four-lane projects in the state.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects being implemented in the State.

The chief minister said that committees, comprising the representatives of NHAI, state public works department (PWD), concerned district administrations and contractors, will be constituted to finalise the issues regarding damages and compensation in respect to these projects.

He also directed the deputy commissioners concerned to hold at least a monthly meeting with executing agencies and representatives of NHAI for redressal of any issue related to these projects.

Thakur directed the forest department to balance the trees coming in the alignment of Kaithlighat -Dhalli bypass immediately to facilitate the construction of the road.

He directed for early clearance of 80 structures in Dhalli and Chhakdyal areas and also handover possession of 4.65 hectares pending land to NHAI.

“The work on Parwanoo-Solan section which had been awarded to M/S GS Infra Projects Limited was nearing completion and would be completed soon,” said Thakur.

He said that the issue regarding land acquisition and mutation of land in favour of the ministry of road transport and highways must be expedited.

Thakur informed that the work on stretch between Solan to Kaithlighat section of NH-5 awarded to M/s Airef Engineers (P) Ltd. must be expedited.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the work of Brownfield alignment of 30.66km stretch of Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 has been awarded to M/s Ceigall India Ltd. and the company had started the work on this project.

He directed the state electricity board for immediate shifting of tower of 132KV transmission line from Kangoo to Bajoura.

Expressing concern over slow pace of work on Nerchowk-Pandoh section, the chief minister said that this was causing great inconvenience to the general public as well as to the tourists.

He also directed the concerned authorities to remove encroachments in village Aut and ordered electricity board to provide power supply to the contractors, so that they could undertake tunneling work without any hindrance.

Thakur asked the NHAI authorities to provide wayside amenities on Kullu-Manali section of NH-21, which was almost complete.

Jai Ram Thakur said that any laxity in execution of projects would be viewed seriously and erring officers would be dealt sternly.

Chief secretary Anil Kumar Khachi assured the CM that concerted efforts would be made to complete the NHAI projects within the stipulated time.