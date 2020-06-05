Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur sings paeans for PM Modi

cities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:59 IST

On one-year completion of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won accolades from Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Describing Modi’s second term as “ historic” Thakur one after other counted achievements of the National Democratic Alliance government.

“Not only the country progressed under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi but he has set an example for the international community,” the CM said. He referred to the achievements of the Modi government whether it was a surgical strike, amendment in the triple talaq bill abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A), by bringing in Citizen amendment Act, apache helicopters to defence, unique health service to the people of the country Ayushman Bharat has been important achievements.

“It was due to Modi Ji’s bold decision that the government abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir,” said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing mediapersons in the government-run Hotel Peterhoff. Thakur also praised then government for introducing a health insurance scheme for the countrymen.

He said the policies of the Union government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has played an important role by curbing terrorism, bringing unity in J&K, and providing health services and insurance to the citizens.

Thakur also lauded Modi for combating coronavirus across the country. Starting from Janata curfew, Modi Ji took laudable measures to facilitate the countrymen during the grave humanitarian crisis, he said adding that Shramik trains were started by the Centre to transport migrants and those stranded in several parts of the country to their native places. He said that due to endeavors of the Modi government, 52 lakh persons were benefitted across the country.

He said that the PM is working towards making India self-reliant amidst the corona crisis.

The Economic package of ₹20 lakh crore has also been helpful for the people across the country. The CM added that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 enacted by the Centre would ensure a life of dignity for the suppressed minority communities including, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christian who fled to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

He said that the November 9, 2019 judgment of the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of Ram Mandir and the Modi-led government has formed a trust in consonance of the court order.

He said that the initiative by the Modi-government to abolish and criminalise the evil practice of triple-talaq has provided much relief to the Muslim women. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 will further empower them, said Thakur.