Home / Cities / Himachal governor honours medical fraternity on National Doctors’ Day

Himachal governor honours medical fraternity on National Doctors’ Day

The governor said the day is a tribute to all medical and healthcare professionals.

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya (L) honours a doctor during the event in Shimla on Wednesday.
Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya (L) honours a doctor during the event in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
         

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday honoured doctors at Raj Bhawan here on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day and expressed his gratitude towards the medicla fraternity for their invaluable contribution in saving lives during the pandemic by putting their own at risk.

The governor said the significance of this day has increased this year as the day was celebrated when every doctor was giving their 100% to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“The day is a tribute to all medical and healthcare professionals who attended patients and did their bit for the society irrespective of all odds. He said the hard work and dedication of the doctors since the start of the pandemic has been praiseworthy.

Dattatreya said National Doctor’s Day is celebrated to honour the legendary physician and the second chief minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr Roy was honoured with the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961. “I pay my respect to Dr Roy on this day, ” the Governor said.

The state government is providing a medical insurance cover of ₹50 lakh for frontline warriors dealing with coronavirus pandemic in government hospitals and labs.

The governor honoured Dr Rajnish Pathania, principal, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla; Dr Ashu Kumar Gupta, principal, HP Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla; Dr Janak Raj, senior medical superintendent, IGMC Shimla; Dr Ambika Chauhan, medical superintendent, Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla; Dr Kushia Pathania, professor, department of obstetrics and gynaecology, Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla, among many others.

